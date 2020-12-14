{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Antzertech Unveils Its GNSS Expansion Cards for Centimeter-Level Positioning

TAIPEI, December 14. /PRNewswire/. Antzertech, an Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and telematics solution provider based in Taiwan, announces its high precision GNSS expansion card which can achieve centimeter-level accuracy. The product is designed in mini-PCIe form factor with u-blox ZED F9P/F9R GNSS module, which can be easily integrated with embedded system to make a compact solution. Antzertech's unique CAN-to ADR technology extends its usage to tunnels and urban canyons where satellite signal is poor or blocked.

Centimeter-level precision enables new applications

The well-established wireless network infrastructure and artificial intelligence technology make a lot of new applications to be possible and also improve safety and efficiency of existing applications. The applications such as ground robotics navigation for field inspection, lane-level navigation for vehicles, heavy machine navigation, automatic agricultural machinery and railway transportation which all require centimeter-level positioning accuracy to ensure their operation.

Antzertech's ANNA-F9 High Precision GNSS Mini-PCIe card provides a simple and cost-effective way to achieve high accuracy positioning for the applications. It integrates u-blox ZED-F9 receiver platform, providing multi-band GNSS and RTK positioning. ANNA-F9 series support RTCM formatted corrections and centimeter-level positioning from local base stations or virtual reference stations (VRS) in a Network RTK setup. Moreover, the GNSS module is available to upgrade for future SSR-type correction service which is suitable for mass market penetration.

ANNA-F9 series has optional configurations including 3D inertial measurement unit (IMU) which support Dead Reckoning technology: UDR (Untethered Dead Reckoning), ADR (Automotive Dead Reckoning) or Antzertech's patented CAN-to-ADR solution. Additionally, it is equipped with 3D gyroscope, 3D accelerometer and 3D Magnetometer for users who need to monitor the operation of the machine. Within a compact mini-PCIe card, ANNA-F9 provides optimal positioning accuracy and rich features which is very easy to be integrated into an embedded system.

Antzertech is a subsidiary of Innodisk. Leveraging Innodisk Group's integrated sales network and support, we provide comprehensive products and services to global customers.

For further information, please contact Antzertech's sales representatives at +886-2-7729-9223 ext.2923 or sales@antzer-tech.com

About Antzertech

Founded in 2015, Antzertech committed itself to innovation with exceptional expertise of CAN bus (RAW CAN, OBDII, J1939), J1708, GNSS positioning, dead reckoning, motion sensors and wireless Communication.

With comprehensive hardware, software and system integration knowledge and profound experience, Antzertech aims to provide the trusted and advantageous solution for tracking, telematics, asset monitoring, unmanned vehicle systems and IoV/ IoT applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345523/ANNA_F9.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278780/Antzertech_LOGO.jpg

CONTACT: Sharon Lin, +886-2-7729-9223

