MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has stepped up its terrorist activities against Russia amid negotiations on resolving the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The Kiev regime has stepped up its terrorist activities against our country amid efforts to resume talks, communication and discussions on a peaceful settlement at various levels and on various platforms. I would like to point out that these actions are being accompanied by claims that Bankovaya Street (in downtown Kiev where government buildings are located - TASS) is the one that has the so-called formula of peace," she pointed out.

"Facing setbacks on the front, Ukrainian army militants are venting their anger on civilians and civilian infrastructure, striking them with drones to kill people and destroy structures. Attacks are aimed at residential areas, utility and social facilities, public transport and civilian infrastructure sites," the diplomat added.