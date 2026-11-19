SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for organizing a Russia-China-US trilateral meeting.
"First of all, I would like to express gratitude to the Chinese side and the president of the People’s Republic of China for organizing today’s meeting that is being held in this format for the first time with the participation of the heads of three states - permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.