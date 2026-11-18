VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. Should Lithuania and Poland lift bans on housing nuclear weapons, Moscow will respond accordingly, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"I believe there is no need to explain that lifting legislative restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Lithuania, Poland and other European countries will not only needlessly increase regional tensions but also prompt Russia’s Strategic Deterrence Forces to take appropriate response measures," she pointed out at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

The diplomat also pointed out that discussions about Germany potentially acquiring nuclear weapons had intensified recently, contrary to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"The situation is complicated by the fact that Brussels is seriously discussing steps to expand NATO’s strategic infrastructure near Russia’s borders. Work is underway to assess the possibility of increasing NATO troops in Lithuania, Poland and a number of other member states, as well as deploying nuclear weapons on their territory," Zhdanova noted.

"Military exercises are regularly held to practice offensive scenarios targeting our country. We have also noted growing reconnaissance activity near the Kaliningrad Region and in the Baltic Sea," she stressed.