MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Expectations are high for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit, but the meeting should be assessed based on its actual outcome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Expectations are certainly enormous. However, let us wait for the actual results. We will comment once they are available," the spokeswoman said on Sputnik radio.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said the leaders of Russia, China and the United States would hold talks in Shenzhen, China, on November 19. Beijing and Washington have confirmed the meeting. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said it would be the first meeting in this format.