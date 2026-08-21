Russia, US maintain active contacts between administrations, intelligence agencies — MFA

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue active, systematic engagement through their administrations and intelligence agencies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with News.ru.

"I would like to stress once again that communication at the level of the foreign ministers is among components of Russia-US interaction. Active work with the US side continues systematically through our administrations and intelligence agencies. Our embassy in Washington maintains close contacts," he noted.

According to the deputy foreign minister, it is useful to continue such engagement.

"Various channels of communication remain necessary to maintain the required level of dialogue, prevent misinterpretations and address issues requiring professional and comprehensive analysis," he concluded.