Mercenaries' location damaged in strikes on Kharkov — emergency services

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The location of foreign mercenaries was damaged as a result of strikes on Kharkov on Tuesday, a representative of emergency services has told TASS.

"Last night, surgical strikes were once again carried out on the location of mercenaries in Kharkov. It is not yet known reliably what country those persons were citizens of, but this information is being clarified now," the source said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kharkov’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine. According to the Ukrinform news agency, at least eight explosions took place in Kharkov.