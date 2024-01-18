Lavrov says he will outline proposals for collective conflict resolution in New York

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he will outline proposals on the collective principles of conflict resolution at the upcoming special session of the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday.

The minister mentioned "semi-covert contact" on the Middle East settlement, involving the United States, Israel and certain Arab countries.

"All this communication is not direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis, and presumes that ‘grown-ups’ should decide how the Palestinians live in the future, and then present this to them," Lavrov said.

"Nothing will come of this," he said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that in conflict resolution one should rely on collective efforts, something the United States has forgotten.

"They are used to dictating," he said.

"We are planning to attend [the session]. So, I have to travel to New York. There we will outline our proposals, which are aimed at going back to collective fundamentals rather than trying to solve everything alone," Lavrov said.