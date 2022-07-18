Putin to discuss bilateral, regional issues with Iran’s leadership, Turkey’s Erdogan

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Tehran on July 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the National Iranian Radio and Television, which was broadcast on Monday on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He noted that the main purpose of Putin's visit to Tehran is to participate in the Astana Troika summit. "In addition, our president has three meetings scheduled: these are talks with President Raisi, with President Erdogan, and the president will also pay a visit to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. We hope it will be a very comprehensive dialogue," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, the leaders will be able to discuss bilateral relations at the meetings, "first and foremost, trade and economic relations with both Iran and Turkey." "[There will be] prospects and all modalities for continuing the political dialogue with both Iran and Turkey, and exchanging views on the most relevant topics, because there are so many hot spots around us that need our cooperation in order to resolve them," Peskov noted, pointing out the topics of the upcoming talks.