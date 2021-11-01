Lavrov: West prefers to make deals within narrow circle, where it is unchallenged

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Western countries find it more preferable to clinch deals within a narrow circle, where they remain unchallenged, and to conduct discussions on crucial issues outside universal organizations, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel in interview.

"The collective West, aware that its arguments get ever more vulnerable, because its policies are geared to slowing down objective processes of the emergence of a polycentric world in full compliance with the UN Charter, finds it more preferable to conduct discussions on crucial issues outside the universal organizations and to clinch deals within a narrow circle, where it remains unchallenged. I am referring to the collective West, which once in a while invites some "obedient countries" to join in. Their role is that of backstage extras, of creating an impression the process is somewhat larger than a purely Western one," he said.

Lavrov remarked that with the emergence of a multipolar world the variety of voices in the United Nations was now heard much better.