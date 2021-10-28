Russia, ASEAN vow to maintain maritime security, unimpeded commerce — declaration

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and the member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to ensure maritime security, the freedom of shipping and unimpeded commerce. A statement to this effect is contained in a joint statement on building a peaceful, stable and sustainable region, adopted by the Russia-ASEAN summit on Thursday.

"We, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Russian Federation, declare to ensure maritime security and safety, freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce. Promote self-restraint, non-use of force or the threat to use force and the resolution of dispute through peaceful means in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including as stated in the United Nations Charter, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the relevant Standards and Recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and relevant instruments and conventions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)," reads the declaration uploaded to the Kremlin's website.

Russia and the ASEAN countries agreed to increase practical cooperation for the mutually reinforcing development, in particular by supporting and exploring synergies with the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 and the ASEAN Smart Cities Network, and other multilateral cooperation frameworks to promote regional connectivity.

Also, the statement reflects the intention to increase efforts to develop maritime connectivity, towards a seamless and connected region, and develop sustainable and resilient infrastructure logistics and port management and navigation cooperation to promote economic growth. The leaders are certain that this will not only contribute to narrowing development gaps, but also promote regional cooperation and the community building process, as well as better mobility of people, skilled labor, goods and services.