Lavrov says God-given traditional family values need to be protected by international law

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia views the preservation of the universally-established, time-honored recognition of the family in international law as one of its foreign policy priorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the all-Russia youth education forum Terra Scientia near Moscow.

"We uphold traditional values, family values in both the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, in spite of all efforts to sabotage the traditional understanding of the family, the God-given interpretation of the family and impose neo-liberal approaches, which bankrupt the moral foundations of any civilization, even that of Europe. So, I believe our position should be aimed at being steadfast about protecting these values and prevent attempts to introduce notions into international legal documents that would be ambiguous in this regard," he stressed.

Lavrov added that this is one of Russia’s priorities in the international arena.