Putin lauds outcome of Syria’s terror fight as joint triumph of Russia, Turkey and Iran

At a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Putin highlighted that the sides managed to do a lot in the Syrian settlement

BISHKEK, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called results reached in the fight against terrorism in Syria a joint success of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

At a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, he highlighted that the sides managed to do a lot in the Syrian settlement. "Thanks to Iran’s active position, in particular. It is undoubtedly our joint success - of Iran, Turkey and Russia," the Russian president noted.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the Russian leader stressed that they are comprehensive. "It concerns economy, regional stability issues and our joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, including in Syria," Putin said.

He highlighted that Russian-Iranian economic relations are developing in many areas. "The humanitarian ties have always been rather tight, and the mutual interest in the Russian world, on the one hand, and the Persian culture, on the other hand, have always been an important part of our dialogue," Putin said.

The president noted that he is glad to meet with Rouhani again and discuss all issues.

Putin, Rakhmon discuss prospects for Russia-Tajikistan strategic partnership
Putin arrived in Dushanbe earlier on Friday to attend a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
US mulls sanctions against Nord Stream 2 participants — Trump
The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) adopted in the US in 2017 stipulates such restrictions, he said
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
The nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir entered the first stage of the shipbuilders’ trials in late November 2018 and returned to the Sevmash Shipyard early 2019
Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners
The defense ministries of Russia and China hold negotiations regularly
Putin sacks two police generals over journalist Golunov’s case
Those are the chief of the Drug Control Department of the Moscow police force and the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, which opened a criminal case against Ivan Golunov
US can’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, says Iran’s Supreme Leader
US President Donald Trump said earlier that preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power was one of his top priorities
Israel expects Putin's visit in January 2020 — president
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin said he hopes the Russian president will take part in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army
Russia’s Baltic Fleet starts drills amid NATO’s Baltops naval maneuvers
The notional enemy’s role was played by the Baltic Fleet’s warships whose crews were set the task of disrupting sea lanes and delivering a strike against the Fleet’s naval taskforce
Moldovan president congratulates nation on victory 'over usurpers of power'
The Democratic Party and its leader Vladimir Plahontiuc who seized power in the country have recognized their defeat, Igor Dodon said
First Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket for delivering manned spacecraft to be ready by year-end
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rockets will deliver Progress MS cargo spacecraft and Soyuz MS manned spacecraft to the International Space Station
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
Guided missile destroyer USS Mason will join the destroyer USS Bainbridge near one of the attacked tankers in the Gulf of Oman
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic Sea
The Baltops-2019 NATO naval drills are held on June 9-21 in the southern part of the Baltic Sea
Putin approves supporting Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela
The Russian government earlier suggested to add Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela to the agreement between Moscow and Caracas
Russia’s Glonass navigation satellites to switch to domestic components by 2023
The program of replacing foreign components with domestic items was launched in 2018
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
According to Putin, the fight against terrorism and extremism remains one of the SCO’s top priorities
Turkey reiterates deal with Russia on S-400 systems remains in place
President Erdogan also expressed hope that Russia and Turkey would launch joint production of those systems soon
Donbass residents start receiving Russian passports under fast-track procedure
On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine
Foreign leaders congratulate Putin on Russia Day
Leaders across the world have congratulated Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, a national holiday celebrated annually on June 12
Russian Pacific Fleet's submarine attacks 'enemy' ships at Far Eastern drills
The group of 'enemy' ships included the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet Varyag, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship
Russia’s ‘Independence Day’: How June 12 became a national holiday
Key facts about Russia's national holiday celebrated on June 12
Putin vows to support Moldovan president Dodon
Moscow will keep supporting president Dodon and his present-day coalition partners
Lightning knocked out autopilot of SSJ-100 that exploded at Sheremetyevo, says watchdog
The findings indicate that the pilots tried several times to establish communications with the air traffic controller at an operational frequency but managed to do this only at an emergency frequency
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
Earlier reports stated that 44 people have been rescued from the two tankers
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Iran categorically rejects US accusations over attacks on tankers — media
Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
Overnight to June 13, terrorists shelled from artillery weapons an observation point of Turkey’s military forces located near the Jabal Zawiya highland region
Iran’s withdrawal from NPT to harm global security — senior Russian diplomat
Tehran earlier said it saw the withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty as one of options to respond to US sanctions
Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media
There have been no reports on casualties or injuries
Russian fighter jets scrambled 10 times in last week on interception missions
According to the report, 29 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaissance in proximity to Russian borders
Kiev will avoid risky steps of sending warships to Kerch Strait, says General Staff
Ukraine’s Chief of General Staff Ruslan Homchak called for a detailed investigation into the incident
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
Scientific and research work to design Russia’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is reported to begin in 2023
Russia’s Northern Fleet air defense troops hold drills with advanced missile systems
The live-fire exercise took place under intensive jamming while the targets simulated an attack by a notional enemy’s aircraft
New generation aircraft engine's tests successful
The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects said the engine’s designers used new generation materials with advanced physical and mechanical properties
Moscow drops out of top-100 most expensive cities for foreigners
The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, suffered the most impressive drop
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
Putin also expressed hope that Ukraine’s new political leadership would not try to conceal its reluctance to solve domestic problems behind "Russophobic thoughts and ideas"
Russian snowboarding champion Koltsov shot and killed in Los Angeles — media
Russia’s embassy in the United States is probing into the incident
Putin invites Indian prime minister to attend Eastern Economic Forum as main guest
The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will run in Vladivostok on September 4-6
Russia will not put up with slightest restrictions at PACE — lawmaker
Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said that as soon as the "draft with all the corresponding amendments is voted on, Russia is 99.99% sure to apply for reinstatement with PACE from June 25"
Russian mariners rescued from distressed tanker in Gulf of Oman thank Iran for hospitality
Iranian rescuers saved more than 40 mariners, including 11 Russians, from the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman
Regaining leadership in space is matter of prestige and security for Russia, PM says
Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that Russia had been the first country in space, surpassing most other countries in space research
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
The new method allows electronic warfare specialists to create "vacuum" space shielded from the impacts of drones, airborne radars, radio-controlled high-explosive munitions and cruise missiles
Turkey to retaliate if US takes sanctions over S-400 contract, says foreign minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was strongly minded on the issue of acquiring S-400 and had no intention to backtrack
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
The embassy pointed out that the Iranian authorities are preparing documents for the sailors’ temporary stay
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US poet Henry Lowenfeld
Along with Lowenfeld, the decree grants Russian citizenship to 69 more people
Russia ready to cut gas price for Ukraine by 25%
The energy minister also confirmed that Russia is ready to extend the gas transit contract with Ukraine under current conditions
US continues attempts to convince India not to purchase Russia's S-400 systems — official
US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said Washington has serious concerns about India's purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia
Japan closely cooperates with US in investigating attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he wants to "abstain at this moment from any statements about the consequences and those responsible for the attacks"
Putin to take part in two regional summits, bilateral meetings on June 13-16
The Russian leader will arrive to the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday afternoon
Tax-free system can cover the whole country by 2019 year-end
The pilot tax-free system project was launched in Russia in April 2018
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei and about seventy companies associated with it in May
Artillery troops use new reconnaissance system to crush ‘enemy’ in south Russia drills
Overall, the drills involved over 600 personnel and about 100 items of military hardware, the Southern Military District informed
