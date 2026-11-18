NOVOSIBIRSK, November 18. /TASS/. The construction of a rail line from Tashtagol through Altai to China's Urumqi is estimated at 4 trillion rubles ($49 billion). This route may become part of the strategic North-Siberian Railway Line (SevSib), Professor at the Siberian State University of Railway Transport, Doctor of Technical Sciences Valery Vorobyov told TASS.

The railway line through Altai to China, the so-called Trans-Altai Railway Line, is a promising project. It is planned to pass a 55-km-long section between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. One of the project options assumes the end point could be in the Kemerovo Region's Tashtagol.

"When considering the route from the village of Sabetta to the city of Urumqi in China, we studied the route's separate sections that could be commissioned independently due to the construction's high cost. The main focus was on the north, on the mining sector. We have eyed a separate section from Tashtagol to China," said the professor, who also supervises the topic of assessing feasibility of SevSib and the Central Eurasian Transport Corridor's construction."

The expert referred to these estimates, noting the railway from Tashtagol to Urumqi could cost about 4 trillion rubles. The project's implementation would be complicated due to the specific terrain, where it would be necessary to build tunnels and bridges, he added. However, the Russian Federation has experience in building projects of the kind, like, for example, the Severo-Muisky Tunnel, the longest in the Russian Federation (15.343m long, part of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM)).

As for this route, Sevsib could run to Novokuznetsk, Tomsk and further on north to the village of Sabetta, the Northern Sea Route's port. This stage's implementation is possible with involvement of private investments under a public-private partnership, the expert added.

Researchers say export cargo traffic from Kuzbass, via Novokuznetsk and to the port of Sabetta to 2045 is estimated at 11,400 tons, where 11,000 tons are coal. The cargo traffic between Kuzbass and Urumqi is estimated at 39,100 tons, including 37,600 tons of coal, as well as coke, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, fertilizers, and other products.