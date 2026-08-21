VK files lawsuit against Apple over removal of apps

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. VK Holding has filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against three Apple entities, according to the court’s case database. The lawsuit concerns the removal of the holding company’s apps from the App Store, VK told TASS.

The lawsuit was filed on August 19. The case involves the corporation’s main Russian legal entity, Apple Rus LLC, as well as Apple Inc. and Apple Distribution International Limited.

"In the lawsuit, VK is seeking to require Apple to restore the company’s apps to the App Store, reinstate users’ ability to receive notifications from the apps, and pay a penalty in the event of failure to comply with the court’s ruling," VK said.