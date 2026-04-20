Internet shutdown in Iran lasts more than seven weeks — NetBlocks

LONDON, April 20. /TASS/. Internet access across Iran has been almost completely unavailable for more than seven weeks, the international monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"Iran's internet shutdown has entered its 52nd day after 1224 hours," the service wrote on X. The blackout has become the longest nationwide internet disruption ever recorded worldwide.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.