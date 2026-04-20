Russia, Turkmenistan working to create full cycle of ferrous metal production

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. Russian businesses are working with their Turkmen counterparts on the creation of a full cycle of ferrous metal production, as well as in the automotive and oil and gas equipment industries, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a plenary session of the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia.

"In turn, our business is working with colleagues from Turkmenistan on the creation of a full cycle of ferrous metal production, as well as in the automotive and oil and gas equipment industries," he said.

Russian companies are implementing projects in the areas of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and light industry in Tajikistan, Manturov noted.

Moreover, Moscow is one of the top three foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan where cooperation is underway on projects to build solar and wind power plants, as well as in the field of railway transport.

"We place special emphasis on cooperation in hydropower and reliable water supply with all Central Asian countries. And, of course, a key area of cooperation is related to the construction of nuclear power plants of Russian design. They make a significant contribution to ensuring the energy security of Eurasian states," the official stressed.

TASS is the exhibition’s general information agency.