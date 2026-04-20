Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.61% to 2,740.49 and 1,135.14 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 4.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.066 rubles.

By 10:18 a.m. Moscow time (07:18 a.m. GMT), the indices had narrowed gains as the MOEX Index was up by 0.44% at 2,735.84 points while the RTS Index was up by 0.44% at 1,133.21 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 3.25 kopecks at 11.078 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.85% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,747.09 points.