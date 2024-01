MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The SPB Exchange turns down reports on termination of trading in Russian securities from January 30, the press service of the St. Petersburg-based trading platform told TASS.

"The statement on termination of trading at the SPB Exchange from January 30, 2024 is not true to the fact," the press service informed. "Trading in Russian securities at the SPB Exchange on January 30, wow will be held according to the earlier established trading schedule," it added.