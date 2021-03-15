Russian IT industry may be exempted from scheduled inspections

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian government is considering exempting Russian IT companies from scheduled inspections. Such measure may be included in the second support package for the industry, Vedomosti wrote on Monday with reference to press service of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

According to the document on the industry support from the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the initiative implies "ban on implementing planned control and supervision measures in relation to IT organizations", including fire supervision inspections, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the Social Insurance Fund, labor inspection, and other organizations.

"Yes, the industry presented such initiative, it was proposed to include it in the second package of measures. This measure should create more comfortable conditions for doing business in the IT sector with the introduction of new preferential tax rates," the press service of Chernyshenko said.

If the government approves the measure, the corresponding federal law can be developed by the fall of this year, a source familiar with the agenda told the newspaper. Responsible departments will be determined by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development, and the Federal Tax Service. The Ministry of Digital Development did not specify the time frame for the new support measure.

The second package of tax breaks for Russian IT companies, aimed at stimulating domestic demand for Russian products, according to the expectations of the Ministry of Finance, will be adopted in March.