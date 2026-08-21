Russia’s Garpiya is sole exported loitering munition with 1,000 km range — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Garpyia-A1 (E) unmanned aerial vehicle is the world’s only loitering munition available for export with a range of up to 1,000 km, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) and CEO of the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said.

"Today, the Garpiya-A1 (E) is the only loitering munition on the global market with a range of up to 1,000 km. It can carry a warhead weighing over 50 kg, and its circular probable error is no more than four meters," he said.

Mikhayev noted that the system "has already attracted the attention of foreign customers and has been presented to a number of partners." "Rosoboronexport is open to negotiations regarding the supply of the Garpiya-A1 (E) system and the localization of its production in countries friendly toward Russia," he stated.

The system comprises the BLA-D long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), designed according to a "flying wing" aerodynamic configuration with a propeller. It is capable of flying at altitudes ranging from 50 to 2,500 meters at a maximum speed of at least 170 km/h. Its maximum range is approximately 1,000 km, and its maximum flight duration is at least six hours. The munition’s fuselage is 3.4 meters long, its wingspan is three meters, and its takeoff mass is 250 kg.