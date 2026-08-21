Russia starts serial production of Garpiya-A1 drone — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Group has begun mass production of the latest Garpiya-A1 unmanned aerial vehicle system, which has a range of up to 1,000 km, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) and CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said.

"Currently, the Almaz-Antey Group has launched serial production of the Garpiya-A1 (E) system and has reached a level that allows it to meet contracts with foreign customers on competitive timelines without detriment to the country’s defense capabilities," he said.

Mikheyev noted that the Garpiya-A1 (E) is a loitering munition with a range of up to 1,000 km.