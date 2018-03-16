Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Turkey, Iran vow to continue cooperating to eliminate Islamic State

World
March 16, 11:49 UTC+3 ASTANA

The meeting was aimed at summing up the results of the two years of Astana process

© AP Photo

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Turkey and Iran - will continue cooperating to eliminate the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist groups, the three countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement adopted at a meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on Friday.

The meeting was aimed at summarizing the outcome of the two years of the Astana process on Syria.

Реклама