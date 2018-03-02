Russian Politics & Diplomacy
United States extends Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for one year

World
March 02, 21:35 UTC+3
© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump extended certain sanctions introduced earlier against Russia in connection with the crisis in Ukraine for one year, press service of the White House said on Friday.

Restrictive measures against Russia applied by the United States on March 6, 2014, March 16, 2014, March 20, 2014, and December 19, 2014, "must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2018," according to the statement. The measures will continue to be in effect "for 1 year," the US President said.

