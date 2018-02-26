Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US ambassador has no new information about anti-Russian sanctions

World
February 26, 15:11 UTC+3 KAZAN

The US Congress will move in "whatever direction they feel is appropriate," Huntsman noted

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

© Egor Aleev/TASS

KAZAN, February 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has no new information about sanctions against Moscow, as he himself said in response to a TASS question.

Read also

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

"They will move in whatever direction they feel is appropriate," he said, commenting on a statement about possible new sanctions on Russia, made by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"The information rests in the Congress," Huntsman added.

On February 23, Mnuchin said that the US Department of the Treasury was "closely working with the FBI and giving information as it relates to the recent suit.

"As appropriate, we will look at sanctioning individuals from the information they have," Mnuchin said, adding that he would "be back here within the next several weeks to talk about that."

Sanctions vs. Russia
