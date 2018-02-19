Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tillerson says US evaluating additional Russian individuals for sanctioning

World
February 19, 4:02 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"We’ve taken steps that have already prevented a number of Russian military sales as a result of the legislation", US Secretary of State said

Share
1 pages in this article
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

© EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI/POOL

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Washington is evaluating additional Russian individuals for possible sanctioning, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an interview with CBS.

"We’ve taken steps that have already prevented a number of Russian military sales as a result of the legislation. And we are evaluating additional individuals for… possible sanctioning," Tillerson said when asked if Washington planned to implement the sanctions that the US Congress wanted to see put on Moscow.

Washington was expected to announce an expanded Russian sanctions list on January 29. The US administration eventually informed the Congress about the measures it was taking to prevent other countries from maintaining military cooperation with Russia. A senior US Department of State official said on the occasion that January 29 "was not a deadline to impose sanctions, it was actually a start date." However, it is up to the US Department of the Treasury to make decisions on sanctioning Russian individuals and organizations mentioned in the so-called Kremlin List, which includes the names of 210 Russian officials, major businessmen and CEOs of state companies. In particular, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, all of his deputies and all 22 Russian government ministers are on the list.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia calls on US not to play with fire in Syria — Lavrov
2
Lavrov: Russia ready to host Israeli-Palestinian peace talks without preconditions
3
Russian, Iranian top diplomats to address Valdai Club’s conference on Middle East
4
Opening air traffic to Egypt’s resort cities impossible now — Russian deputy PM
5
Dagestan church shooter has no connection to Islam — head of Chechnya
6
CAS launches case against Russian curler Krushelnitckii for doping rules violation
7
Tillerson opens up about meeting with Putin as US Secretary of State
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама