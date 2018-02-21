Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow does not rule out tit-for-tat steps in response to possible US sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 21, 11:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier the US indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities for alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry does not rule out tit-for-tat measures in response to possible US sanctions against 13 Russians over alleged meddling in the US presidential election, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

"We always respond, including with tit-for-tat measures. We have our own lists of individuals whose entry to Russia has been restricted. There are other forms of response," he said. "I do not rule out anything, but, before talking about that [about retaliatory measures - TASS], we need to see what will really happen in this area."

Russia-US relations 

Washington’s statements about possible new sanctions over Moscow’s alleged interference in the US election have been negatively affecting bilateral relations, Ryabkov believes.

"Every day we hear threats and various insinuations, see attempts to accuse Russia and Russian citizens of some activities that the US is not happy about," he said. "It is clear that all of this has been negatively affecting bilateral relations. Paradoxically, Americans have been taking steps to interfere in our domestic issues and raise tensions ahead of the Russian presidential elections [scheduled to be held on March 18]," Ryabkov added.

Read also
Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Kremlin slams ‘groundless’ Mueller indictment on alleged Russian meddling in US election

At the same time, he stressed that the United States continued to make groundless accusations against Russia concerning its alleged interference in the US election processes. "We regret all this. It will be very difficult to improve relations with the US starting from the current low level, it will take a long time," Ryabkov noted. "We have taken into account that the current US administration boasts its tough approach to Russia," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow believed that there is a clear domestic reason behind it. "This year, as well as last year, the anti-Russian card is played in the US domestic political struggle," he said. "As a result, mistrust deepens and we get new evidence proving that the US is a highly unreliable partner with whom it is very difficult to agree on any issue," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.

On February 16, the United States indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The indictment was prepared by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Among the Russians indicted by the special counsel are businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and 12 employees of the Internet Research Agency.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама