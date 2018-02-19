Kremlin slams ‘groundless’ Mueller indictment on alleged Russian meddling in US election

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The charges against Russians by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for allegedly meddling in the 2016 US election have no grounds and are unjust, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We still insist that this evidence has no grounds and we don’t consider it overwhelming, we don’t regard it as fair and cannot agree with it," Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that "Russia has neither meddled, nor does it have a practice of interfering in the domestic affairs of other states and does not do so now."

"First, we haven’t seen any significant evidence so far that someone has meddled in America’s domestic affairs. Second, the matter in question pertains to Russian citizens, but we have heard Washington accusing the Russian state, the Kremlin and the Russian government of being complicit. There have been no indications whatsoever that the Russian state could have been involved in this," he said.

Last week, the US Department of Justice indicted 13 individuals and three organizations from Russia for allegedly interfering in the US presidential election in 2016. Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed charges that implicate businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and 12 staff members of the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, which Washington claims to have taken part in efforts "to defraud" the United States.