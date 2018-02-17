Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry dismisses US charges with election meddling as absurdity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 17, 0:40 UTC+3

The official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote about it at her page in Facebook

Share
1 pages in this article
The official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova

The official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has dismissed the charges with interference in the U.S. electoral processes, brought on by the special counsel Robert Mueller, as an absurdity.

She wrote about it at her page in Facebook.

"It turns our the U.S. Department of Justice believes there were thirteen of them," Zakharova wrote. "Thirteen individuals interfering in the U.S. election? Thirteen individuals versus the budgets of the security agencies that are measured in billions of dollars? Versus the intelligence, counterintelligence and top-notch technologies? Isn't it absurd? Well, that's the US political reality nowadays, you know."

On Friday, the US authorities issued official charges with the alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election to thirteen individuals and three organizations in Russia, as follows from the documents published by the US Department of Justice.

One of the thirteen persons embraced by the charges is businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The other twelve persons are Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevitch Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, Prigozhin and Vladimir Venkov.

The aforementioned individuals are charged with the use of fake American personas, social medial media platforms and the Internet in general "to advance their scheme" aimed at "impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of government" through an ostensible interference with the American political processes and electoral procedures

The list of the three organizations includes the Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, which the Mueller-led investigation claims has taken part in the efforts "to defraud the US" since 2014 by.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador meets with Ukraine’s Timoshenko on sidelines of Munich conference
2
US has been arming Kurdish units in Syria, ignoring Turkey position - Lavrov
3
New Russian nanotube innovation may offer high-tech breakthroughs for portable devices
4
Washington using NATO to draw Moscow into new arms race, expert says
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Russia ready to share experience of testing military equipment with Vietnam
7
Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discuss Syria, political crisis over Doha
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама