Al Nusra, White Helmets may be plotting chemical weapons attack in Syria, military warns

HMEYMIM /Syria/, February 13. /TASS/.The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has received a phone call warning about a chemical weapons attack plot in Idlib being hatched by the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) together with the White Helmets organization, the Center said in a statement.

"On the evening of February 12, a resident from the Serakab settlement located in the Idlib province called the Russian Center for Reconciliaition to notify (the center) about a chemical weapons attack that could be staged to provide footage for a foreign TV channel," the statement reads. "The caller said that earlier on February 12, Jabhat al-Nusra members travelling in three cars had brought more than 20 chlorine gas cylinders and personal protective equipment to Serakab," the Center added.

"According to the caller, members of the local While Helmets branch wore personal protective equipment while rehearsing first aid provision to civilians suffering from chemical poisoning," the Russian Center said.



"All this shows that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and White Helmets members have been working on preparations to stage a chemical attack meaning to blame it on the Syrian government," the Russian military said.

"The caller pointed out that all the proceedings had been filmed by professional reporters who used a mic with the CNN logo, while commenting on the actions being taken by the White Helmets," the statement said, adding that in between takes, the reporters had consulted with some people over a satellite telephone in English.

The Russian Center added that "the information provided by the Idlib province resident raises serious concern."