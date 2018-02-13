Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Search operation on site of An-148 plane crash in Moscow Region enters final stage

World
February 13, 8:54 UTC+3

On February 11, an An-148 passenger aircraft crashed near Moscow, killing all the 71 people aboard

Share
1 pages in this article
© Natalia Dmitrak/TASS

STEPANOVSKOYE /Moscow Region/, February 13. /TASS/. A search operation on the site of the An-148 plane crash in the Ramenskoye District, Moscow Region, is approaching its end, said head of the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Moscow Region Sergey Poletykin.

"The search operation entered the final stage at 08:00 Moscow time," he said.

Read also

Trump offers condolences to Putin over An-148 crash

Aviation specialists start deciphering crashed plane’s flight recorders

Over 400 fragments of victims’ bodies found at An-148 crash site

Russian investigators determine crashed airliner exploded after hitting ground

Putin regularly briefed on An-148 crash developments — Kremlin

Rescue workers worked on a three-shift basis during the night, he said. "Most attention is being paid to work with the IAC (the Interstate Aviation Committee - TASS) and the Investigative Committee on transportation of portions of the aircraft," Poletykin reported. Engineer equipment will soon join the operation to lift large parts of the aircraft for transportation from the crash site.

Poletykin specified that all plane wreckage will be sent to Zhukovsky.

On February 11, an An-148 passenger aircraft, operated by Saratov Airlines, which was en route to the town of Orsk, crashed several minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, killing all the 71 people aboard. The aircraft wreckage was found near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash
2
Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy
3
Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities
6
Yakutian Laika’s clone: Reviving Siberian ancient traditions and breeds
7
Press review: Who’s coming to Russia’s 2018 vote and German gurus say China seeks EU rift
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама