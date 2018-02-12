Trump offers condolences to Putin over An-148 crash

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the An-148 passenger plane crash near Moscow, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"During the telephone conversation, the US president extended his condolences to Putin over the air crash that occurred on Sunday," the Kremlin said.

Apart from that, "the leaders discussed a number of aspects of the Middle East settlement," the press service noted.

An Antonov An-148 passenger plane of Saratov Airlines that was en route to the town of Orsk, Orenburg region, crashed several minutes after the takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.

Fragments of the plane were found scattered over an area of 30 hectares near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. No one has survived.