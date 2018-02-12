Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump talk over the phone

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 12, 20:47 UTC+3

The two leaders hashed over some aspects of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday evening he has just had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

"I have just spoken over the phone with United States President Mr. Trump. Naturally, we spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," he said at the beginning of talks with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Read also
Vladimir Putin

Putin tells Israel’s Netanyahu new spiral of violence in Syria should be avoided

"I would like to convey to you his best wishes," he added.

Welcoming the Palestinian president, the Russian leader noted the depth and quality of the Russian-Palestinian relations and suggested the talks be focused on the situation in the region and bilateral ties.

The situation in the region "is far from what we want to see," Putin noted.

Taking part in the talks are Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Japanese speedskater Kei Saito leaves Olympic village after failed doping test
4
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
5
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
6
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
7
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама