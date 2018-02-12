Putin and Trump talk over the phone

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday evening he has just had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

"I have just spoken over the phone with United States President Mr. Trump. Naturally, we spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," he said at the beginning of talks with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"I would like to convey to you his best wishes," he added.

Welcoming the Palestinian president, the Russian leader noted the depth and quality of the Russian-Palestinian relations and suggested the talks be focused on the situation in the region and bilateral ties.

The situation in the region "is far from what we want to see," Putin noted.

Taking part in the talks are Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.