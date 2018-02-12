Over 400 fragments of victims’ bodies found at An-148 crash site

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. More than 400 fragments of the victims’ bodies have been recovered during the search operation at the crash site of the Antonov An-148 plane in the Moscow Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS.

"More than 400 fragments of the victims’ bodies have been found during the search operation, having inspected 12 hectares of land so far," the ministry said.

The search operation, which is still underway, involves almost 1,100 people and over 200 pieces of equipment, including nine unmanned aerial vehicles and 20 snowmobiles.

On Sunday, February 11, an An-148 passenger plane operated by Saratov Airlines (along the Moscow-to-Orsk route, in the Orenburg Region) that had departed from Domodedovo Airport vanished from radar screens a few minutes after takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crewmembers onboard the passenger jet. None of them survived.