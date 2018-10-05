Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces are not planning to scrap their traditional winter hat with ear flaps, known as ushanka, a Russian defense ministry official has told TASS, commenting on rumors of ushanka’s possible retirement.

The rumors were sparked by the Russian government’s decree introducing amendments to the peacetime military allowance standards for Russian servicemen. The document, published on Thursday, says that "the phrase ‘ushanka hat’ should be replaced with the word ‘hat.’"

"The decree only changes the terminology. The headgear itself did not change in any way," the official said, adding that the amendment was aimed at simplifying paperwork.

The Russian military’s ushanka hats were improved between 2013 and 2015, when the Russian armed forces were being equipped with new uniforms. The new version of the traditional - and somewhat stereotypical - hat features better heat insulation and longer ear flaps.