Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian opera diva Anna Netrebko leads rating of highest-paid Russian musicians — Forbes

Society & Culture
July 31, 13:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Netrebko’s annual income amounted to $7.5 mln, according to Forbes

Share
1 pages in this article
Anna Netrebko

Anna Netrebko

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

Read also
Anna Netrebko

Russian opera star Anna Netrebko nominated for Grammy

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko takes the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, Forbes said on Monday.

Netrebko’s annual income amounted to $7.5 mln, according to Forbes. Pop singer Philipp Kirkorov is second with the revenue of $7.4 mln, followed by rapper Timati ($6.6 mln).

The top ten highest-paid Russian musicians also comprise Dima Bilan with $6 mln, Grigory Leps ($6 bln), Bi-2 group ($5.7 mln), Sergei Shnurov ($5 mln), Zemfira ($5 mln), Nikolai Baskov ($4.3 mln) and Egor Krid ($4 mln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September
3
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
4
Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with US
5
Moscow alarmed over situation around North Korea’s latest missile launch
6
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
7
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама