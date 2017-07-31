Russian opera diva Anna Netrebko leads rating of highest-paid Russian musicians — Forbes

Ukraine plans to lease some Chernobyl facilities to host solar power systemsWorld July 31, 14:54
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko takes the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, Forbes said on Monday.
Netrebko’s annual income amounted to $7.5 mln, according to Forbes. Pop singer Philipp Kirkorov is second with the revenue of $7.4 mln, followed by rapper Timati ($6.6 mln).
The top ten highest-paid Russian musicians also comprise Dima Bilan with $6 mln, Grigory Leps ($6 bln), Bi-2 group ($5.7 mln), Sergei Shnurov ($5 mln), Zemfira ($5 mln), Nikolai Baskov ($4.3 mln) and Egor Krid ($4 mln).