Aviation specialists start deciphering crashed plane’s flight recorders

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A special expert commission of the CIS Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has started deciphering the flight recorders of the An-148 passenger plane that had crashed outside Moscow on Sunday, the IAC told TASS on Monday.

The preliminary results are expected in the next 24 hours, the IAC said.

"The onboard flight recorders have been delivered to the laboratory and the commission is currently studying them. Work has begun to open and decipher them," the IAC said.

The last talks of the An-148’s crew with the ground services and also the parameters of the operation of the airliner’s systems may become known in the next 24 hours, if it turns out that "the recorders’ tape is in good condition. The flight data recorder helps determine how all the plane’s systems worked while the voice recorder allows learning about the crew’s talks in the cabin and with flight controllers," the IAC said.

Radio contact with the An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 703 from Moscow to Orsk, Orenburg region) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14:24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff.

Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. According to the latest data, no one has survived.

A criminal case on charges of violations of flight safety and aircraft operation rules entailing the death of two or more people through negligence has been opened.