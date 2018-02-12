Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin regularly briefed on An-148 crash developments — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 12, 13:54 UTC+3

According to Peskov, the president receives information from the government commission on the crash probe regularly

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been constantly receiving information about the work at the crash site of the An-148 passenger plane, but it is too early to talk about the causes of the accident yet, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Flight data recorder presumably found at An-148 crash site

"The head of state is constantly briefed [on the work at the crash site and the probe into the causes]," he said. "If you mean some final report by the [government] commission [on the causes of the accident], of course, at the moment it is impossible to raise the issue of some report, because less than 24 hours have passed [since the tragedy]."

According to Peskov, the president regularly receives information from the government commission set up in connection with the accident.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "one can hardly expect" the final report on the causes of the plane crash to be presented to Putin on Monday. "Apparently, not enough time has passed to establish the reasons so far. That is why these expectations are, of course, grossly exaggerated," he stressed.

On February 11, the Antonov An-148 passenger plane operated by Saratov Airlines (Moscow to Orsk route, in the Orenburg Region) that departed from Domodedovo airport vanished from radar a few minutes after takeoff. Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. None of them survived. To date, rescue workers have found more than 300 plane’s fragments at the crash site, the emergency response headquarters said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
3
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
4
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
5
Russia’s remote sensing satellites send first Earth images
6
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
7
Russian investigators determine crashed airliner exploded after hitting ground
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама