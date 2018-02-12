Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Flight data recorder presumably found at An-148 crash site

World
February 12, 10:34 UTC+3

The Interstate Aviation Committee is working to confirm and identify the device

© Maxim Grigoriev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Rescue workers have presumably found the flight data recorder at the crash site of the An-148 passenger plane in the Moscow Region during the search operation, head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate Sergey Poletykin said on Monday.

"The flight data recorder was found in the 18th sector [of the search operation]. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) is working to confirm and identify the device," the said at a meeting of a working group of the government emergency response commission.

According to Poletykin, nine aircraft are used to inspect and clarify the boundaries of wreckage dispersal. "The search area is divided into 29 sectors, with a senior officer assigned to each of them," he noted, adding that "the main efforts now focus on searching for the remains of the victims and collecting the plane’s wreckage."

