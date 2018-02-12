United States extends condolences over An-148 passenger plane crash in Moscow Region

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. The United States has extended condolences to families of victims of the Antonov An-148 passenger aircraft crash in the Moscow Region, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

According to the statement, the United States "is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703."

"We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia," the statement added.

Radio contact with an An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 703 from Moscow to Orsk, Orenburg region) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14:24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff.

Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. According to the latest data, no one has survived.