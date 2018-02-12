Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Citizens of Switzerland, Azerbaijan were onboard of crashed airplane in Moscow Region

World
February 12, 6:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the updated list of passengers, there were Ulrich Klaeui, a citizen of Switzerland, and Namig Gakhramanov, a citizen of Azerbaijan

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Two foreign citizens were among the passengers onboard of the Antonov An-148 aircraft, which crashed on Sunday afternoon in the Moscow Region, the Emergencies Ministry’s department in the Orenburg Region reported.

According to the updated list of passengers, provided by the Emergencies Ministry, there were Ulrich Klaeui, a citizen of Switzerland, and Namig Gakhramanov, a citizen of Azerbaijan, born 1971.

Yelena Abramova, a spokesperson for the administration of the city of Orsk, said earlier that three foreign citizens were allegedly among the passengers of the crashed airplane, namely from Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Radio contact with the An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk, Orenburg region) that took off from the Domodedovo airport at 14:24 Moscow time on Sunday was lost four minutes after the takeoff.

Fragments of the plane were found near the village of Stepanovskoye in Moscow Region’s Ramensky district. There were 65 passengers and six crew members onboard the passenger jet. According to the latest data, no one has survived.

Countries
Azerbaijan
