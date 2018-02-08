Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korea vows not to engage in talks with US representatives during Olympics

World
February 08, 8:53 UTC+3 TOKYO

A thaw in relations between the two Koreas set in the beginning of the year

TOKYO, February 8. /TASS/. North Korea is not planning to establish any contacts or conduct any talks with US representatives during the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

"We have never begged for talks with the United States and will never do that," KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official.

A thaw in relations between the two Koreas set in the beginning of the year. Several rounds of talks in the border town of Panmunjom yielded agreements on North Korea’s sending a delegation of athletes, officials and signers to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang to be held from February 9 through 25.

It was reported on Sunday that North Korea’s delegation to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will be led by President of the Presidium of Supreme People’s Assembly (national parliament) Kim Yong-nam. The North Korean side has notified that Kim Yong-nam will lead a delegation of three athletes who will be accompanied by 18 more people. The delegation will stay in South Korea from February 9 to 11.

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
