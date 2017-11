SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. The National Dialogue Congress will enable the Syrians to draft a new constitution that could become a basis for holding elections in that country, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told reporters on Wednesday after a summit of Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents held in Sochi.

"The congress will become a new step towards peace and stability in Syria and towards free elections in Syria on the basis of a new constitution," Rouhani said.