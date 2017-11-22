Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria

World
November 22, 18:57 UTC+3

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey have adopted a joint declaration on their countries’ cooperation in Syria

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey have adopted a joint declaration on their countries’ cooperation in resolving the Syria crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday after the trilateral summit.

"The document defines priorities for further cooperation of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which have the upper hand in Syrian issues, and sets concrete tasks for the future," Putin said.

​"We have just completed with President of Iran Mr. Rouhani and President of Turkey Mr. Erdogan quite substantive talks on Syria, which were held in a constructive and businesslike manner," the head of the Russian state said, commenting on the results of the summit.

According to the Russian leader, at their meeting "the presidents discussed in detail the basic aspects of the Syrian settlement and agreed to continue taking the most active efforts to solve the main task: to establish peace and stability in that country, preserve its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity."

As Putin stressed, "We are united in the intention to promote the interaction of the three countries within the Astana format, which has already proven its efficiency and helped reduce considerably the level of violence in Syria and create conditions for the return of refugees and internally displaced persons.".

Russia, Iran and Turkey will conduct work on a date and composition of a future Syrian National Dialog Congress in Sochi, he went on. 

"I can state with satisfaction that the presidents of Iran and Turkey welcomed the idea of convening a pan-Syrian forum - a Syrian National Dialogue Congress. It has been agreed to arrange for this most important event at the proper level and to ensure participation in it of the wide strata of Syrian society. The foreign ministries, special services and defense ministries were instructed to work on a date and composition of the Congress to be held here in Sochi," Putin said.

Syria’s social and economic restoration demands a large amount of work and the issue was discussed at the summit. 

"At today’s talks we did not leave out an issue of Syria’s economic and social restoration. Loads of work should be done. Actually, the Syrians should be helped to rebuild infrastructure, to revive the industry, agriculture and trade and to reopen vital facilities - hospitals, schools and kindergartens," Putin said.

