Iranian president sees new prospects for Syrian settlement

World
November 22, 17:52 UTC+3

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran, Russia and Turkey managed to pave the way for political settlement in Syria in less than a year

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. Iran, Russia and Turkey have managed to pave the way for political settlement in Syria in less than a year, and new prospects will appear today, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday at a trilateral summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"It is gratifying that in less than one year since the start of the Astana process the underwriters - Iran, Russia and Turkey - made considerable efforts to counter terrorism and extremism and paved the way for political settlement of the Syrian crisis," Rouhani said. "Today new prospects for the final settlement of the Syrian crisis will appear."

Topics
Syrian conflict
Реклама