Russian and US presidents discuss Syrian crisis — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 21, 21:21 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have discussed military operation against terrorists in Syria

© Alexey Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the US, who had arranged a telephone conversation, discussed the pressing aspects of the Syrian problem with accounts of the completing military operation against terrorists in Syria, the Kremlin press service said.

"Putin stressed readiness to facilitate a durable political settlement process in Syria on the basis of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254 in the spirit of agreements reached in the Astana format and provisions of the Joint Statement the two Presidents endorsed on November 11 at the APEC summit in Vietnam," the report said.

"The sides stated among other things that the statement had produced an encouraging reaction in the Middle East," it said.

The interlocutors also mentioned the importance of maintaining Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. This should be done in the groundwork of principles to be mapped out in the course of pan-Syrian negotiations and Russia's initiative for convening the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi later this year targets exactly this objective, it said.

The presidents also discussed the situation around North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin press service reports.

The sides "also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Korean peninsula, stressing the expedience of search for the settlement of the problem through negotiations, diplomatically," the press service said in a report.

"The leaders touched upon the situation in Afghanistan, which raises concerns in view of growing terrorist and drug threats. They also discussed the situation around Iran’s nuclear program," the report said. It said the Russian side emphasized commitment "to a full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - a major factor in ensuring regional stability and settlement of the problem of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction".

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
