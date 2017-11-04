Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 04, 15:42 UTC+3

According to press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, there are many topics for discussions between Putin and Trump

Share
1 pages in this article
Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov

Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Syrian settlement as a topic for a meeting between the Russian and US presidents "is considered," press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

According to him, there are many topics for discussions between Putin and Trump, thus it is in the common interests "both president could find opportunities for a rather long communication."

The press secretary pointed to many recent positive events in the Syrian settlement.

However, he continued, bringing the settlement to a new level requires cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meeting
2
Turkish Stream enters Turkey's exclusive economic zone
3
Renowned Serbian filmmaker Kusturica to play charity football match in Moscow Region
4
Six Tupolev-22M3 planes, Kolpino submarine attack Islamic State militants in Syria
5
Russia will inevitably retaliate against new Canada’s sanctions - embassy
6
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
7
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама