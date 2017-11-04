Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 04, 15:42
MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Syrian settlement as a topic for a meeting between the Russian and US presidents "is considered," press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
According to him, there are many topics for discussions between Putin and Trump, thus it is in the common interests "both president could find opportunities for a rather long communication."
The press secretary pointed to many recent positive events in the Syrian settlement.
However, he continued, bringing the settlement to a new level requires cooperation.