Putin, Trump statement on Syria does not allow double interpretations - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 12, 15:48 UTC+3

Press secretary of the Russian president, told reporters, answering to a question whether the statement suggests pro-Iranian forces leave Syria and Russia has certain obligations related to it

Press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov

Press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The statement on Syria, which Presidents of Russia and the U.S. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump approved on Saturday, does not require comments, as it does not allow double interpretations, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters, answering to a question whether the statement suggests pro-Iranian forces leave Syria and Russia has certain obligations related to it.

"The statement does not require comments, as its text is available," the press secretary said. "It is available for reading, and any double interpretations are inappropriate.".

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Countries
Syria
