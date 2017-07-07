Putin and Trump agree on ceasefire in Syria

Putin-Trump first meeting round-upWorld July 07, 21:20
HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed on a ceasefire in the south of Syria from 12.00 Damascus time on July 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after the talks of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
"A ceasefire will come into force in that zone (Syria’s south - Daraa and Quneitra) at 12.00 Damascus time on July 9," he said. "The United States has made a commitment that all the groups present there will observe the ceasefire."
The security in the de-escalation zone in the south of Syria will be ensured by the Russian military police in coordination with the US and Jordan, he went on.
"At first, the security around this zone will be ensured with the use of the personnel and resources of the Russian military police," Lavrov said.