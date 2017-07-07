Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump agree on ceasefire in Syria

World
July 07, 20:53 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have agreed on a ceasefire in Syria from July 9

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed on a ceasefire in the south of Syria from 12.00 Damascus time on July 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after the talks of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Read also

Russia hands its Syria proposals to US, awaits response — Lavrov

Damascus envoy says US has no justification to strike Syria

Russian top brass notes US-led coalition’s provocations embolden terrorists in Syria

Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over Syria

Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in Syria

Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria

"A ceasefire will come into force in that zone (Syria’s south - Daraa and Quneitra) at 12.00 Damascus time on July 9," he said. "The United States has made a commitment that all the groups present there will observe the ceasefire."

The security in the de-escalation zone in the south of Syria will be ensured by the Russian military police in coordination with the US and Jordan, he went on. 

"At first, the security around this zone will be ensured with the use of the personnel and resources of the Russian military police," Lavrov said.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls for active dialogue with Japan
2
Putin and Trump agree on ceasefire in Syria
3
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
4
Putin and Trump discuss anti-terror efforts, cyber security, Ukrainian and Syrian crises
5
Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian field
6
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
7
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Реклама