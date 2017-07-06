Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — Lavrov

PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow has handed to Washington its considerations regarding Syria and it is awaiting Washington's reaction, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We handed our proposals timed for the first contact between the Russian and U.S. Presidents to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before his trip to Moscow in April," Lavrov said. "This was because he himself had come up with an idea of preparations for the meeting between the Presidents in advance when we had talks in Bonn in February."

"Now we're awaiting a reaction to our proposals," he said.

"As far as I can see, what the U.S. Secretary of State said yesterday (July 5) was a pre-readied speech," he said. "They didn't warn us that it might be devoted to a reaction to our considerations timed for the meeting of Presidents (Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump) in Hamburg."

"We've issued a query but haven't received a reply so far," Lavrov said. "The question is what kind of no-flight zones are presupposed because they haven't been mentioned in the past."

"But I am confident that in spite questions on one or another formulation, the aim of this statement at stepping up Russian-U.S. cooperation is a step in the right direction," he said. ""What’s really important is that the movement towards settling the Syrian crisis should be reciprocal and no one should try to pretend nothing depends on them."

When a reporter asked him what accents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would make at their summit meeting in Hamburg, Lavrov said: "It’s up to the Presidents to decide."

Rex Tillerson said on July 6 the U.S. was prepared to consider a possibility of declaring no-flight zones and other mechanisms for ensuring stability in Syria together with Russia.